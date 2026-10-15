DAEGU — A district court sentenced a man to a 45-year prison term Thursday for murdering his mother-in-law and abandoning her body in the southeastern city of Daegu.

The Daegu District Court handed down the sentence to Cho Jae-bok, 26, for murdering the 54-year-old victim in March at his home in the city located some 250 kilometers southeast of Seoul. He was also convicted of throwing away the victim's body in a suitcase.

The court noted that the victim had faced repeated violence that left her unable to even speak by the time of her murder.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Cho, who was also charged with abusing, monitoring and financially controlling his wife and mother-in-law.