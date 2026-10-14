Suspect says frustration at hospital prompted knife attack in Incheon: police
Summary
A 59-year-old man attacked random people at a shopping complex in Incheon on Tuesday, injuring eight. He told police that frustration over treatment for athlete’s foot and a subsequent police investigation prompted the attack. Police are using three criminal profilers to determine his motive and plan to seek an arrest warrant after questioning.
Key Facts
- The suspect said he selected people who appeared weaker than him but claimed he did not intend to kill anyone.
- The hospital reported the suspect to police after he carried a weapon during one-man protests that began in August, and he was booked last month.
- Two additional people were attacked but escaped injury, including one whose cigarette pack stopped a knife tip.
- Police said the large quantity of drugs found on the suspect appeared to be prescribed psychiatric medication, and a preliminary drug test was negative.
- Shoppers subdued the suspect by throwing chairs at him after he reportedly moved between floors on an escalator while wielding knives in both hands.
The suspect in this week's stabbing spree in Incheon has cited frustration over his treatment at a hospital as the motive for his crime, police said Wednesday.
The 59-year-old man gave the account to investigators during questioning, one day after he attacked random people at a shopping complex in the city west of Seoul, injuring eight, including one who remains unconscious.
"I did not target any specific person, and I chose people who looked weaker than me, but I had no intention to kill," the suspect was quoted as saying during questioning at Incheon's Namdong Police Station.
According to police, the man received treatment for athlete's foot at a local hospital but was unhappy that his symptoms did not improve and began to stage a one-man protest in front of the facility in August.
The hospital reported him to the police for carrying a weapon during the protests, and he was booked last month before undergoing questioning last week.
"I was unhappy with the hospital and unhappy that I was investigated by the police because the hospital reported me," he was quoted as telling investigators.
Police have assigned three criminal profilers to help determine the motive.
In addition to the eight who were injured, two others were attacked but escaped unhurt, with one being saved when the tip of a knife hit a cigarette pack in a coat pocket and the other only winding up with torn clothing.
The suspect reportedly wielded knives in both hands while moving between floors on an escalator before shoppers subdued him by throwing chairs at him.
He was found carrying a large quantity of drugs, but police said they appeared to be prescribed psychiatric medication judging from the packaging. Earlier, he tested negative in a preliminary drug test.
Police plan to apply for an arrest warrant after completing their interrogation.
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