The suspect in this week's stabbing spree in Incheon has cited frustration over his treatment at a hospital as the motive for his crime, police said Wednesday.

The 59-year-old man gave the account to investigators during questioning, one day after he attacked random people at a shopping complex in the city west of Seoul, injuring eight, including one who remains unconscious.

"I did not target any specific person, and I chose people who looked weaker than me, but I had no intention to kill," the suspect was quoted as saying during questioning at Incheon's Namdong Police Station.

According to police, the man received treatment for athlete's foot at a local hospital but was unhappy that his symptoms did not improve and began to stage a one-man protest in front of the facility in August.

The hospital reported him to the police for carrying a weapon during the protests, and he was booked last month before undergoing questioning last week.

"I was unhappy with the hospital and unhappy that I was investigated by the police because the hospital reported me," he was quoted as telling investigators.

Police have assigned three criminal profilers to help determine the motive.

In addition to the eight who were injured, two others were attacked but escaped unhurt, with one being saved when the tip of a knife hit a cigarette pack in a coat pocket and the other only winding up with torn clothing.

The suspect reportedly wielded knives in both hands while moving between floors on an escalator before shoppers subdued him by throwing chairs at him.

He was found carrying a large quantity of drugs, but police said they appeared to be prescribed psychiatric medication judging from the packaging. Earlier, he tested negative in a preliminary drug test.

Police plan to apply for an arrest warrant after completing their interrogation.