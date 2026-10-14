Kim Ji-yong, a former prosecutor nominated to lead the newly-established Serious Crimes Investigative Agency (SCIA), pledged political neutrality at his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Wednesday, defending his suitability for the post while criticizing practices that have undermined public trust in the prosecution.

Speaking before the National Assembly, Kim said he had worked without political bias and did not consider himself unfit to become the inaugural chief of the organization, which will hold investigative authority over seven serious crime categories, including corruption as well as national security violations and cybercrime.

His remarks came as he sought to counter allegations that he was a close ally of Yoon Suk Yeol, a former prosecutor-turned-president. Kim said that under his watch, the SCIA would not allow politically motivated investigations, amid skepticism among ruling party politicians about his political neutrality.

“I take pride in having handled cases according to my convictions (as a former prosecutor), without favoring any political side,” Kim said.

Kim repeatedly denied being a “pro-Yoon prosecutor.” When asked by Rep. Lee Sang-sik of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea whether he had been close enough to Yoon to warrant that label, Kim dismissed it.

“We are not close. We have no professional or personal ties,” he said.

Explaining his past opposition to moves by then-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae to suspend Yoon from his duties as prosecutor general and seek disciplinary action against him, Kim said he had objected solely out of concerns about the fairness of the procedures.

Asked by Rep. Park Duk-hyum of the main opposition People Power Party whom he would identify as the foremost “political prosecutor,” Kim named Yoon, saying that Yoon had the “greatest negative influence” on the prosecution as an institution.

When Park asked whether Han Dong-hoon, another prosecutor-turned-politician, also fell into that category, Kim replied that it would be “difficult to deny.”

Kim also said he would consider adopting internal rules to prevent the interior minister from interfering in investigations, if deemed necessary to safeguard the SCIA’s political neutrality.

“The law requires the SCIA to uphold fairness and political neutrality,” he said. “If I become its chief, I will put internal rules in place if necessary.”