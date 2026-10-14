INCHEON — Three criminal profilers will help investigate the suspect behind this week's stabbing spree in Incheon that left eight people injured, police said Wednesday.

The profilers will help uncover the motive of the attack, which took place Tuesday afternoon at a shopping complex in the city west of Seoul, according to Incheon's Namdong Police Station.

The suspect, a 59-year-old man, was detained at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody, where he reportedly told investigators some details of the attack.

One victim, a woman in her 20s, went into cardiac arrest and received surgery, while the other seven were treated at hospitals.

The assailant reportedly wielded knives in both hands and attacked people while moving between floors on an escalator before shoppers threw chairs at him and subdued him.

He was found to be carrying a large quantity of drugs at the time, but tested negative in a preliminary drug test conducted by the police.

"We plan to apply for an arrest warrant for the suspect after questioning him today," a police official said.