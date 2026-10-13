K-pop agencies win authority to self-rate music videos under new law

Korean entertainment agencies will soon be able to bypass government review boards and release music videos on their own schedule under a new self-rating policy approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The milestone amendment to the Music Industry Promotion Act establishes a self-rating framework that empowers registered media distributors to classify their own music videos and release them directly to the public, dismantling a regulatory process that often delayed digital music drops.

Korea’s strict oversight of music videos dates back to 2012, when the government mandated predistribution rating checks to protect minors from explicit sexual content, violence and dangerous behaviors in visual media. While intended as a public safety barrier, the prescreening requirement increasingly clashed with the fast-paced realities of the digital era, where sudden teaser drops and synchronized global rollouts are critical to a song’s commercial success.

Under the overhauled system, qualified entertainment agencies and digital platforms registered with the Korea Media Rating Board can independently assign age ratings to music videos, notify the board and publish their content immediately.

The policy shift aligns music video regulation with existing self-rating models already operating across Korea’s video game and streaming sectors. To protect smaller indie labels that produce only a handful of videos annually, the ministry made registration optional. Smaller firms can continue utilizing the rating board’s standard classification process rather than establishing internal compliance infrastructure.

"Music videos serve as a core driver of the global music industry," said Choi Sung-hee, director general for content policy at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. "This self-rating system will streamline distribution procedures, significantly boosting marketing efficiency and market response speeds for Korean creators."

To safeguard young audiences, the legislation integrates strict administrative oversight. Self-rating distributors must appoint dedicated compliance officers, undergo mandatory rating training and report all classifications to the board before public release.

If a distributor assigns an inappropriate rating, the board holds the authority to order an immediate adjustment or cancel the self-rating registration altogether for non-compliance. Furthermore, for unrated or illicitly altered videos circulating online, the culture ministry can request corrective orders directly through the Broadcasting Media Communications Commission to force host platforms to block access.

The revised law will take effect 12 months after its official promulgation. Over the coming year, the culture ministry plans to finalize lower-level decree details, including registration criteria and operational guidelines, in close consultation with rating officials and music industry stakeholders.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.