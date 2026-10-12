Nearly 8 in 10 school violence cases face only mild penalties: report
Summary
School disciplinary committees reviewed 490 school violence cases between 2024 and August this year. They imposed 1,961 measures on 1,232 students, but 77.7 percent were light penalties that leave no official record. A lawmaker called for detailed guidelines on coercion disguised as consent in forced fights known as the yacha rule.
Key Facts
- Of the 1,961 disciplinary measures, 1,523 involved written apologies or orders to keep distance from victims.
- Fewer than 10 percent of the measures, or 193 cases, involved suspension or transfers.
- The data was submitted by the education ministry to Rep. Han Byung-do of the ruling Democratic Party.
- Police have warned that yacha rule fights are criminal offenses even when participants give mutual consent or sign a written agreement.
New forms of school violence, including one that forces those bullied into physical fights, are on the rise but many of those responsible for such violence go nearly unpunished, a lawmaker said Monday, citing relevant data from the education ministry.
According to the data submitted to Rep. Han Byung-do of the ruling Democratic Party, 490 cases of such violence have been subject to a review by school disciplinary committees between 2024 and August this year.
A total of 1,961 disciplinary measures were taken against 1,232 students involved, but 77.7 percent, or 1,523, of those measures taken are those considered "light" as they leave no official records of the incidents or their punishment, according to the lawmaker. Such measures include requiring a written apology and orders to keep a distance from victims.
Less than 10 percent, or 193, of the measures involved a suspension or school transfers.
The report comes amid an apparent spread of the so-called yacha rule, where victims are pushed into unwanted physical fights under the guise of mutual agreement.
"There needs to a detailed guideline to determine the level of involvement by organizing, watching, filming or circulating videos of (such fights) so as to identify coercion disguised as consent," Rep. Han said.
Police have warned that the "yacha rule" is a crime regardless of mutual consent, and even with a written agreement.
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