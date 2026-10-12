Police on Monday apprehended a man in his 60s for allegedly murdering a woman under police protection over stalking and dating violence on the southern resort island of Jeju, officials said.

The man was placed under emergency arrest hours after allegedly fatally stabbing the woman in her 40s outside a hotel in Jeju at 1:38 a.m., according to the Jeju Seobu Police Station.

During police questioning, the man reportedly claimed the victim was a former lover.

The victim was found to have reported the man for stalking in October 2025, and filed multiple reports of dating violence in May.

Last month, police issued her a smart watch to alert authorities of emergencies and registered the woman as a subject of protection. She was reportedly unable to use the device during the fatal attack.

A restraining order had not been issued against the man as formal cases had not been officially filed during the previous reports.

Police plan to file for a warrant for the suspect's formal arrest after further investigation.