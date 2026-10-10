Human rights watchdog calls for progress on abolishing death penalty

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) on Saturday called for renewed efforts to abolish the death penalty, nearly 30 years after the country's last execution.

In a statement marking the 24th World Day Against the Death Penalty, NHRCK Chairperson Ahn Chang-ho noted that Korea had not carried out an execution since Dec. 30, 1997.

“The past 30 years have shown that society can maintain public safety and a stable criminal justice system without carrying out executions. This experience is a valuable asset that goes beyond simply suspending executions,” Ahn said.

“Now is the time to advance discussions on whether the death penalty should remain in law, drawing on this experience.”

Ahn also highlighted the global trend toward abolishing capital punishment. According to Amnesty International, 145 countries had abolished the death penalty in law or practice as of the end of last year, accounting for about three-quarters of countries worldwide.

He said discussions on abolition should take into account the suffering of violent crime victims and their families, as well as public demand for safety.

However, he stressed that protecting victims' rights and strengthening public safety should be considered separately from whether the state should retain the power to take human life as punishment.

Ahn also cited the irreversible nature of executions, noting that they cannot be undone through any subsequent legal or judicial process.

He urged the government and the National Assembly to review legislative and institutional measures to abolish the death penalty, taking into account Korea's experience, international human rights standards, victim protection and public safety.

He also called for discussions on Korea's accession to the United Nations' Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims to abolish the death penalty.