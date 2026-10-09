Police expand financial hacking probe team to 43, add forensic specialists
Summary
Police expanded the team investigating hacking attacks on financial institutions to 43 members in South Korea on Friday, adding digital forensics and international cooperation specialists. Data leaks have been confirmed at seven financial firms, and police formally opened the investigation on Tuesday. The case could later be transferred to the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, but police said they will continue pursuing suspects until any transfer occurs.
Key Facts
- The National Office of Investigation increased the investigative team from 28 to 43 members.
- Police said they are securing data, analyzing affected systems and working internationally, including to block servers used in the attacks.
- The Serious Crimes Investigation Agency launched Oct. 2 and may demand the transfer of major-crime cases, including cybercrime investigations.
- Police said they began a preliminary inquiry on Oct. 1, the day the hacking was first reported in the media, and secured log records soon afterward.
Police have expanded the team investigating a recent series of hacking attacks on financial institutions to 43 members from the previous 28, adding specialists in digital forensics and international cooperation.
The National Office of Investigation, the investigative arm of the Korean National Police Agency, announced the reinforcement Friday.
“We are investigating thoroughly, securing relevant data and analyzing the affected systems,” police said, adding that they are also pursuing international cooperation, including blocking the servers used in the attacks.
Data leaks have been confirmed at seven financial firms, including major commercial banks, and police opened a formal investigation on Tuesday.
The announcement came amid questions over whether the case will be handed to the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency (SCIA), which launched Oct. 2 and took over the investigation of major crimes, including cybercrime, from the now-abolished prosecutors’ office.
Under the law governing the SCIA, police and other investigative bodies must notify the agency immediately when they judge a case to be a major crime, even if they detected it first. The SCIA chief may also demand a transfer regardless of how far another agency’s investigation has progressed.
“Even if the case is later transferred to the SCIA, we will thoroughly track down the suspects until then so that there is no gap in the investigation,” police said.
They said confusion over jurisdiction or delays cannot occur because police investigate until a transfer and the SCIA afterward.
Police also rejected criticism that their initial response was slow. They said they began a preliminary inquiry — a fact-finding step before a formal criminal investigation — on Oct. 1, the day the hacking was first reported in the media.
They said they quickly secured log records and set up cooperation with bodies including the Financial Security Institute, which handles cybersecurity for the financial sector.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.