Life sentence finalized for man who fatally shot son at birthday party

The top court has finalized a life sentence for a man accused of killing his own son with a homemade firearm during his birthday party last year, legal sources said Wednesday.

The Supreme Court upheld the lower courts' rulings last month, finding the 63-year-old man guilty of murder, attempted murder and violating the firearms control law.

The court also ordered the defendant to wear an electronic tracking device for 20 years, if he is ever released.

The man shot and killed his 33-year-old son during the party at the victim's home in Incheon, west of Seoul, in July 2025 and attempted to kill four others, including his daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, at the scene.

The man was found to have planned the crime since August 2024 after his former wife and their son stopped giving him financial support.

He was reportedly suffering from a delusion that his ex-wife and son were plotting to isolate him from others.