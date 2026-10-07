Appeals court set to rule on ex-President Yoon's trial over free opinion polls

An appellate court was set to rule Wednesday on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges of receiving free opinion polls ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The Seoul High Court was scheduled to hand down its ruling for Yoon at 2 p.m. after a lower court sentenced him to two years in prison on charges of violating the Political Funds Act.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team earlier indicted Yoon on charges of colluding with his wife and receiving 58 opinion polls worth about 270 million won ($202,000) in total for free from self-proclaimed power broker, Myung Tae-kyun, between April 2021 and March 2022.

The lower court convicted Yoon on 14 of the occasions, ruling they amounted to illegal political donations. It said the other 44 times could not be seen as being given with the couple's consent.

The special counsel team has sought a four-year prison term for Yoon.

His wife, Kim Keon Hee, was acquitted of the same charges in her separate first- and second-instance trials. She is awaiting a final ruling from the Supreme Court.

Yoon is standing multiple criminal trials following his failed 2024 martial law bid and subsequent ouster from office.