An appellate court overturned a lower court ruling Wednesday, acquitting former President Yoon Suk Yeol of charges related to receiving free opinion polls ahead of the 2022 presidential election in violation of the political funds law.

The Seoul High Court found Yoon not guilty of violating the Political Funds Act, which bans improper political donations, reversing the Seoul Central District Court's conviction in July that had sentenced him to two years in prison.

Following the appellate ruling, special counsel Min Joong-ki's team indicated it would file an appeal to the Supreme Court, while Yoon's legal team welcomed the acquittal.

Yoon had been indicted on charges of colluding with his wife and receiving 58 opinion polls worth about 270 million won ($202,000) in total for free from self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun between April 2021 and March 2022.

The appellate court ruled that Myung's provision of opinion polls could not be seen as political donations under the political funds law as they could not be categorized as having a benefit in terms of property.

"While the political advice provided by Myung Tae-kyun could be seen as having political benefits, it is difficult to view it as a donation of political funds as it cannot be converted as a benefit in terms of property," the court said.

The court also cited the lack of evidence indicating that the former first couple and Myung had made an agreement for free opinion polls.

The appellate court also acquitted Myung, who had also been indicted in the case, overturning the lower court ruling that sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

The special counsel team had sought a four-year prison term for Yoon and a three-year term for Myung.

The Seoul Central District Court had convicted Yoon for 14 of the 58 free opinion polls, ruling there had been an implicit agreement for the opinion polls between the two sides.

The latest ruling comes after the former president's wife, Kim Keon Hee, was acquitted of the same charges in her separate first- and second-instance trials. She is awaiting a final ruling from the Supreme Court.

Yoon has been standing multiple criminal trials following his failed 2024 martial law bid and subsequent ouster from office.

He was sentenced to life in prison in February for leading an insurrection through his martial law declaration. That case is currently under review at the appellate court.