Police said Tuesday it will take stern action against threats targeting actor Yoo Hae-jin, following protests outside his home over alleged historical inaccuracies in his film "The Assassin(s)."

Ko Beom-seok, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, issued such a warning during a press briefing, one day after Culture Minister Choi Hui-young asked the police to enhance safety measures for those involved in the film and take stern measures.

On Sunday, conservative civic groups gathered outside the actor's home in northern Seoul to criticize the movie that allegedly implies late former President Park Chung-hee's involvement in the 1974 assassination of his own wife Yuk Yeong-su.

"If we determine there is a risk to Yoo's safety, we will prepare additional measures, such as stepping up patrols or providing personal protection," Ko added.

Earlier Tuesday, a civic group staged a rally in central Seoul, urging local companies to cancel their advertising contracts with Yoo. Another group of protesters gathered outside Hive Media Corp. to urge the production company to apologize to the public and Park's bereaved family members over the film's content.