Police launch probe into recent cyber attacks at financial firms

Police have launched an investigation into a recent series of cyber attacks against financial companies, officials said Tuesday.

Several financial companies, including Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, suffered back-to-back leaks of customer information in recent hacking attacks.

The National Office of Investigation (NOI) said it has formed a 28-member team to investigate the case on suspicion of violations of the information and communications network law.

Officials are also reviewing whether the case should be sent to the newly launched Serious Crime Investigation Agency, which handles cyber crimes against key state facilities and hacks into electronic financial infrastructure.

"(We) will carry out an investigation swiftly and strictly while closely cooperating with relevant agencies to ease the public's anxiety," the NOI said.