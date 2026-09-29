Special counsel seeks 25-year prison term for ex-justice minister over martial law role

A special counsel team on Tuesday sought a 25-year prison term for former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae in his appellate trial over his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed 2024 martial law bid.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team made the request at the Seoul High Court, after a lower court sentenced Park to 25 years in prison in June on multiple charges, including playing a key role in an insurrection, which exceeded the team's initial recommendation of 20 years.

Park is accused of convening a meeting of senior ministry officials following Yoon's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, to review follow-up measures, such as dispatching prosecutors to a martial law body.

"Instead of siding with the people and the rule of law, he sided with insurrection forces and aided a self-coup by becoming the hands and feet of Yoon Suk Yeol," Cho's team said.