Gov't allocates $4.8 mil. to replace prosecution logos, signs

The Ministry of Justice has set aside 6.5 billion won ($4.8 million) in contingency funds to remove logos, signs and other branding from 67 prosecution offices nationwide ahead of the launch of a new agency next month.

The budget will cover the removal of existing Prosecution Service emblems, names and other markings from the exteriors and windows of prosecutors’ offices, as well as related signage.

Work to remove logos and signs began Monday at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul’s Seocho District and other prosecution offices across the country. Some regional offices, including the Seoul Eastern and Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Offices, have already switched their signage to the new Public Prosecution Service.

The existing prosecution service is set to be abolished on Friday, ending its 78-year existence. Its indictment functions will be transferred to the Public Prosecution Service, while investigations will be handled by police and a newly established Serious Crimes Investigation Agency.

The reform separates investigative and prosecutorial functions, with prosecutors losing their investigative role as part of the Lee Jae Myung administration’s broader criminal justice reforms.

The new Public Prosecution Office plans to temporarily use the government's taegeuk symbol until it adopts its own logo.

Additional costs are also expected for replacing interior signage and fixtures, business cards, identification cards and promotional materials, as well as updating websites, including the Korea Information System of Criminal Justice Services.

As the 6.5 billion won allocation only covers work at prosecution offices, further costs will also be needed to change the name on subway stations, road signs and other public infrastructure nationwide.

According to Rep. Park Sang-woong of the main opposition People Power Party, Seoul Metro estimates it will cost over 1.24 billion won to replace signs and update related public announcements.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government estimates that replacing 75 road signs containing the name will cost about 62 million won.

The Public Prosecution Office is expected to hold a small, closed-door opening ceremony on the day of its launch, while the new investigative body plans a separate launching event.