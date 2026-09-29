Gov't allocates $4.8 mil. to replace prosecution logos, signs
Summary
The Ministry of Justice has set aside 6.5 billion won to remove prosecution logos and signs from 67 offices nationwide ahead of next month’s launch of a new agency. The work began Monday in Seoul and other offices, while some districts have already switched to the new Public Prosecution Service signage. The existing prosecution service will be abolished on Friday after 78 years, with indictments moved to the new service and investigations shifted to police and a new agency.
Key Facts
- The budget covers removing existing prosecution emblems, names and other markings from office exteriors and windows, along with related signage.
- The new Public Prosecution Service will temporarily use the government’s taegeuk symbol until it adopts its own logo.
- Additional costs are expected for interior signage, fixtures, business cards, identification cards, promotional materials and website updates.
- Seoul Metro estimates it will cost over 1.24 billion won to replace signs and public announcements, while the Seoul Metropolitan Government estimates 75 road signs will cost about 62 million won to change.
The Ministry of Justice has set aside 6.5 billion won ($4.8 million) in contingency funds to remove logos, signs and other branding from 67 prosecution offices nationwide ahead of the launch of a new agency next month.
The budget will cover the removal of existing Prosecution Service emblems, names and other markings from the exteriors and windows of prosecutors’ offices, as well as related signage.
Work to remove logos and signs began Monday at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in southern Seoul’s Seocho District and other prosecution offices across the country. Some regional offices, including the Seoul Eastern and Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Offices, have already switched their signage to the new Public Prosecution Service.
The existing prosecution service is set to be abolished on Friday, ending its 78-year existence. Its indictment functions will be transferred to the Public Prosecution Service, while investigations will be handled by police and a newly established Serious Crimes Investigation Agency.
The reform separates investigative and prosecutorial functions, with prosecutors losing their investigative role as part of the Lee Jae Myung administration’s broader criminal justice reforms.
The new Public Prosecution Office plans to temporarily use the government's taegeuk symbol until it adopts its own logo.
Additional costs are also expected for replacing interior signage and fixtures, business cards, identification cards and promotional materials, as well as updating websites, including the Korea Information System of Criminal Justice Services.
As the 6.5 billion won allocation only covers work at prosecution offices, further costs will also be needed to change the name on subway stations, road signs and other public infrastructure nationwide.
According to Rep. Park Sang-woong of the main opposition People Power Party, Seoul Metro estimates it will cost over 1.24 billion won to replace signs and update related public announcements.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government estimates that replacing 75 road signs containing the name will cost about 62 million won.
The Public Prosecution Office is expected to hold a small, closed-door opening ceremony on the day of its launch, while the new investigative body plans a separate launching event.
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