PYEONGTAEK — Two former Chinese soldiers have been indicted on charges of leaking secrets from the Korean military and the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), legal sources said Tuesday.

One of the suspects was charged with wiretapping communications at major Korean and U.S. air and naval bases 13 times between March 2024 and August this year, according to the Pyeongtaek branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office.

The 60-something operative, who had served for about 40 years at an eavesdropping unit in China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), is accused of collecting 13.9 terabytes of intercepted data and smuggling it to China.

The other suspect, a 45-year-old former member of the PLA's special forces unit, faces charges of stealing Korea-U.S. joint military exercise data and leadership information on 12 occasions.

The former special forces member was found to have recruited a civilian worker and soldiers working at Camp Humphreys while running a military supply shop near the U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, some 50 kilometers south of Seoul, from November 2021 to May this year.

The suspect is also accused of photographing weapons movements inside Camp Humphreys using his mobile phone.