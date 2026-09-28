Violations of anti-graft law hit record low last year
Summary
Violations of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act fell to a record low last year, officials said Monday, as the law marked its 10th year in force. The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said violations dropped to 1,280 cases last year after peaking at 4,386 in 2018. Jung Il-yeon said the downward trend shows the system is operating stably across public institutions.
Key Facts
- The law sets price caps on gifts and meals that public servants may receive, among other things.
- Annual violations have fluctuated in recent years after declining through 2021, according to the commission.
- A cumulative total of 17,455 violation cases have been reported and 2,983 people have been punished.
- The commission said a June survey found 87.1 percent of respondents viewed the law positively, while 61.4 percent said it should be enforced more strictly.
Violations of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act fell to the lowest level last year since the law went into effect 10 years ago, officials said Monday.
The act stipulates the price caps on gifts and meals that public servants can be treated, among other things.
Since the law took effect, violations steadily increased and peaked at 4,386 cases in 2018 before declining through 2021. Since then, annual totals had fluctuated before reaching a record low of 1,280 cases last year, according to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.
A cumulative total of 17,455 cases of violations have been reported and 2,983 people have been punished.
The commission said it conducted a survey in June about the act and 87.1 percent responded positively about its effectiveness. But 61.4 percent of the respondents also said that the law should be enforced more strictly, officials said.
"It is encouraging that the number of violations and penalized individuals are on a downward trend as it shows that the system is operating stably across public institutions," said Jung Il-yeon, chairman of the commission.
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