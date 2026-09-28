Top investigator downplays concerns of expanded police role from prosecution reform

A senior police officer on Monday downplayed concerns that the police would be given excessive authority due to the planned prosecution reform, citing the establishment of a new investigative body.

Hong Seok-ki, head of the National Office of Investigation, addressed the concerns stemming from the recent revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, which will strip the prosecution of its investigative powers.

"With the creation of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, the scope of investigations solely conducted by the police will in fact become smaller," Hong told reporters in a regular briefing.

Under the planned reform set to take effect Friday, the new agency will handle investigations in seven categories of major crimes, including corruption and those against state security.

The broader reform, however, has still raised concerns over reduced oversight of police investigations as the prosecution will lose its power to carry out supplementary investigations.

Hong acknowledged the increased police responsibility, pledging to cooperate with requests for supplementary investigations.

"Police will have to fill in many of the areas where the prosecution will no longer be able to conduct supplementary investigations," he said.