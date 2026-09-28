Police to seek detention warrants for 4 Chinese men over restaurant vandalism

Police said Monday they plan to request detention warrants for four Chinese men suspected of vandalizing a restaurant named after Chinese President Xi Jinping in Seongnam, a city located just south of Seoul.

The suspects, in their 20s to 40s, are accused of breaking into the restaurant early Thursday, and spraying lacquer and paint across its exterior and interior. They are also suspected of contaminating food ingredients with a substance presumed to be pesticide.

"We plan to file for the detention warrants today," an official of the Korean National Police Agency told reporters. "As they have departed for China, we will coordinate closely with China via our International Cooperation Bureau."

The four were found to have briefly returned to their lodgings in Seoul before fleeing to China via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on the day of the incident.

Police said they have identified the suspects and can request Interpol Red Notices once the warrants are issued, though it is unclear how far China will go to extradite the men.