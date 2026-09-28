A special counsel team on Monday sought a one-year prison term for a lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party on charges of giving a luxury bag to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon and his wife are accused of handing a Roger Vivier clutch bag to the then first lady in March 2023 in return for her support for his election as the party leader earlier that month.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team also demanded a six-month prison term for the lawmaker's wife during their trial at the Seoul Central District Court on charges of violating the anti-graft law.

The lawmaker has admitted to his wife gifting the bag to the then first lady, but has rejected allegations of improper solicitation.

The former first lady, who has been convicted in separate corruption cases, acknowledged last month that she received the luxury bag but noted it was not delivered to her in person.