Special counsel appeals acquittal of ex-President Yoon in perjury case

A special counsel team has challenged the acquittal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol of charges that he committed perjury during the insurrection trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, legal sources said Wednesday.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team filed an appeal with the Seoul High Court the previous day, six days after its appellate bench ruled that Yoon did not provide false testimony during a November hearing when he stated he had intended to hold a Cabinet meeting prior to declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

The ruling was consistent with a lower court's decision.

Cho's team had charged Yoon with perjury over his testimony, arguing he initially summoned only six Cabinet members before changing his mind to satisfy the legal quorum for a full Cabinet meeting at Han's suggestion. The team had sought a 10 million-won ($7,399) fine for Yoon.

The appellate court, however, sided with the former president, concluding that evidence suggested Yoon had intended to invite additional Cabinet members independently of Han's proposal.