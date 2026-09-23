Korea tightens oversight on foreign capital in domestic real estate market

In an effort to curb market manipulation and enforce fair rules across all home buyers, land and transport officials in Korea have launched an expanded review of real estate transactions involving overseas capital.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday that it is currently investigating 840 residential and commercial property transactions conducted by foreign nationals between June 2025 and July 2026. The national inquiry, set to conclude in December, builds on regulatory measures first introduced in 2022 to prevent systemic loopholes that allow unverified foreign funds to bypass domestic lending limits and tax oversight.

By expanding review parameters under a revised decree of the Real Estate Transactions Act, authorities are scrutinizing a broader dataset. Inspectors are now verifying whether purchase capital originated from foreign stock sales, cryptocurrency liquidations or overseas loans, while also cross-referencing visa categories to identify unauthorized rental businesses operated by short-term visitors.

The crackdowns respond directly to public concerns over fairness in the housing market.

While domestic residents face stringent mortgage caps, debt-to-income ratios and strict tax compliance checks designed to cool down overinflated urban housing prices, offshore buyers have occasionally utilized unregulated foreign capital transfers to purchase high-value properties or build multiple-home portfolios without facing equivalent regulatory hurdles.

To prevent local property speculation and address chronic housing supply shortages in Seoul’s densely populated real estate market, the ministry is partnering with local governments to verify whether purchasers in designated land transaction permit zones are adhering to mandatory owner-occupancy rules.

In a metropolis where tight housing supply and soaring demand have long fueled intense competition among prospective homeowners, ensuring that purchases reflect actual residence rather than passive investment is critical. If a buyer fails to reside in the property as declared, local district offices can issue compliance orders, levy financial penalties, or revoke purchase permits altogether.

The oversight mechanism, which reviewed 605 irregular transactions last year, reflects broader global efforts from metropolitan centers like Vancouver, Sydney and London to safeguard local housing affordability while ensuring foreign capital complies with domestic financial law.

"Our goal is not to discourage foreign investment, but to ensure that real estate transactions operate on a transparent and level playing field," said Shin Yun-keun, director general for land policy at the ministry. "By conducting thorough investigations into irregular capital sources and unverified property uses, we are establishing a clear standard of compliance to protect market integrity for everyone."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.