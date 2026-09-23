Ex-first lady appeals 5-year bribery sentence to Supreme Court

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday appealed an appellate ruling sentencing her to five years in prison on bribery-related charges, taking the case to the Supreme Court, legal sources said.

The Seoul High Court convicted Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, on charges of accepting bribes for mediation in a Tuesday ruling that partially overturned a lower court's seven-year sentence.

A special counsel team earlier indicted Kim on charges of receiving various expensive gifts from multiple people in return for job appointments and business favors between 2022 and 2023.

While a district court convicted her on all counts in June, the appellate court acquitted her of charges of receiving a luxury watch and a replica of a Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) painting.

The special counsel team has also indicated that it plans to take the case to the top court.