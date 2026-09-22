Public servant indicted on charges of fatally stabbing estranged wife in front of daughter
Summary
A public servant was indicted in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday for fatally stabbing his estranged wife in front of their young daughter. Prosecutors said the man, in his 30s, acted on Sept. 1 out of concern that he would fare badly in divorce proceedings. He was also charged with child abuse, and prosecutors sought an ankle monitor, probation, termination of his parental rights and a guardian for the surviving child.
Key Facts
- Prosecutors said the stabbing took place outside the wife's home in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 1.
- The suspect is a public servant in his 30s, and the victim was also in her 30s.
- The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said the crime was driven by concerns over unfavorable divorce outcomes.
- Prosecutors said the wife had been living separately under a court-issued protection order because of the husband's prior domestic violence.
- The suspect is currently under arrest, and prosecutors sought an electronic ankle monitor, probation, termination of parental rights and a guardian for the surviving child.
A public servant has been indicted on charges of fatally stabbing his estranged wife in front of their young daughter, prosecutors said Tuesday.
The suspect, in his 30s, was charged with stabbing his wife, also in her 30s, outside her home in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 1, driven by concerns that he would face unfavorable outcomes in their ongoing divorce proceedings, according to the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office.
He was also charged with child abuse for committing the crime in front of their daughter.
The wife had been living separately under a court-issued protection order due to the husband's prior domestic violence, but investigators said he tracked her down using the address listed in the divorce documents.
Prosecutors said they also sought a court order for the suspect to wear an electronic ankle monitor and be placed on probation, while filing for the termination of his parental rights and the appointment of a guardian to safeguard the surviving child.
The suspect is currently under arrest.
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