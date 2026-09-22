PM stresses importance of police roles under new law enforcement system

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Tuesday that a police reform committee will be established under her office to ensure a responsible and fair policing system as the law enforcement agency is set to take on greater roles according to the government's sweeping prosecution reform.

Starting Oct. 2, the police will assume responsibility for all investigations, while the prosecution's role will be limited to indictment without the power to conduct investigations on its own.

The reform has raised concerns negative effects could arise if police conduct all investigations as the prosecution has made up for shortfalls in police investigations.

Such concerns have deepened in the wake of a series of police misconduct incidents in recent months, including shocking revelations that an officer closed two missing person cases without confirming their safety. The two were ultimately found dead.

"Under the new system, the roles and responsibilities of police are of paramount importance," Han said during a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in the central administrative city of Sejong. "The government will establish a police reform committee and a task force within the prime minister's office to establish a responsible and fair policing system."

The government will ensure that police regain trust from the public and are reborn as a police force for the people, Han said, asking the justice ministry and the interior ministry to make sure the new system takes root at an early date so that there will be no gaps in protecting the people's rights and interests.