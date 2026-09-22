Ex-nat'l football body chief referred to prosecution over ex-coach appointment
Summary
Former Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu has been referred to the prosecution over alleged irregularities in the appointment of former men’s national team head coach Hong Myung-bo, police said Tuesday. He faces obstruction of business charges for allegedly interfering in the July 2024 nomination process to get Hong appointed. Investigators also believe Chung tried to make the appointment appear to have followed proper procedures. Police did not charge Hong, saying there was not enough evidence that he interfered.
Key Facts
- Chung Mong-gyu was referred to the prosecution over alleged irregularities in Hong Myung-bo’s appointment as national team head coach.
- Police said Chung faces obstruction of business charges.
- Investigators believe the appointment was arranged in July 2024 and that Chung took steps to make it appear to have followed proper procedures.
- Hong Myung-bo was not charged because investigators said there was not enough evidence that he interfered in the appointment process.
- Both Hong and Chung stepped down after Korea’s World Cup elimination in June.
Chung Mong-gyu, former chief of the Korea Football Association (KFA), has been referred to the prosecution over alleged irregularities in the appointment of former men's national team head coach Hong Myung-bo, police said Tuesday.
Chung faces charges of obstruction of business for allegedly interfering in the head coach nomination process to get Hong appointed in July 2024, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
Investigators believe Chung also took steps to make the appointment appear to have followed proper procedures.
Hong's appointment sparked major public backlash at the time, with critics raising questions over a lack of transparency and alleged procedural irregularities.
The investigation, which first began soon after Hong's appointment, recently gained renewed attention following Korea's elimination from the group stage at this year's World Cup.
Investigators, however, decided not to press charges against Hong due to a lack of evidence that he interfered in the appointment process.
Both Hong and Chung stepped down from their posts following the country's World Cup elimination in June.
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