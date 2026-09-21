A man in his 30s has been referred to the prosecution on suspicion of beating a man to death at a bar in Itaewon in central Seoul, police said Monday.

The man is suspected of beating the victim in his 50s on Sept. 9, apparently leaving him unconscious.

The victim was found the following morning, several hours after he was left unattended, by an employee of the bar, according to officials at the Seoul Yongsan Police Station.

The suspect was placed under arrest earlier this month, and was referred to the prosecution on Friday for alleged murder, they said.