A Seoul court on Monday sentenced five former military commanders to heavy prison terms after finding them guilty of playing key roles in an insurrection under former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed 2024 martial law bid.

The Seoul Central District Court handed out an 18-year prison term for Yeo In-hyung, former commander of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and a 15-year term for Lee Jin-woo, former chief of the Capital Defense Command.

It also gave a 12-year term for Moon Sang-ho, former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command, a 10-year term for former Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as the martial law commander, and a nine-year term for Kwak Jong-keun, former commander of the Army Special Warfare Command.

The court found the defendants guilty of multiple charges, including sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission and organizing and operating arrest teams for politicians after Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had sought 30-year terms for Yeo and Lee, a 25-year term for Park, and 20-year terms for Kwak and Moon.

The court handed the heaviest term to Yeo, finding him guilty of attempting to arrest politicians, including President Lee Jae Myung who at the time served as the leader of the then main opposition Democratic Party.

It also ruled that he was aware of the illegal nature of the purpose of Yoon's martial law bid through his meetings with Yoon and then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun before the declaration.

"Insurrection crimes, which endanger the existence of the state, are grave to the extent that they are incomparable to any other offense," the court said. "The defendants abandoned the military's political neutrality and used the military politically for a certain party."

While martial law troops descended on the parliament compound and the election watchdog on the night of Yoon's declaration, they withdrew soon after the National Assembly voted to lift the emergency decree.

The ruling comes after Yoon was sentenced to life in prison in February for leading an insurrection through his martial law bid. Yoon's case is currently under review at an appellate court.

In a separate trial Monday, the court dismissed the special counsel's indictment of Rep. Lim Jong-deuk of the main opposition People Power Party on charges of power abuse over a personnel appointment at the presidential Office of National Security in 2023.

The special counsel team charged Lim, who served as second deputy national security adviser at the time, of unfairly hiring a military officer for a position at the office's national crisis management center.

The court ruled the indictment fell outside the team's investigation mandate, which focuses on allegations stemming from former Yoon's failed 2024 martial law bid.