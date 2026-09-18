Prosecutors indict Jeju police officer over mishandling of missing person cases

JEJU — Prosecutors on Friday indicted a police officer on charges of fraudulently closing missing person cases on the southern resort island of Jeju earlier this year.

The 34-year-old, who was placed under arrest last month, is accused of closing a case of a woman in her 30s, surnamed Jang, after fraudulently reporting that he had come into contact with her, shortly after she was reported missing on May 15.

He also faces charges of closing the case of a 60-something man, surnamed Park, also after falsely reporting that he had contacted the person reported missing July 2, according to the Jeju District Prosecutors' Office.

The officer allegedly did not take any measures to locate either of the two reported missing.

Prosecutors believe the officer closed the cases so that he could avoid having to report to higher-ups or handle the paperwork for handing them over to others.

The bodies of both Jang and Park were found on the island last month, only days after possible foul play was reported and intensive search efforts got under way.

The cases drew intense public scrutiny over police practices, prompting the National Police Agency to reexamine about 310,000 missing person cases reported over the past three years.

The agency has yet to report any additional fraudulently closed cases.