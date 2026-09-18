Korea enlists citizen watchdogs to hunt deepfakes, illicit digital sex crimes

Facing an escalating battle against synthetic digital sex crimes and shadow online networks, Korea is enlisting its own citizens as a civilian radar force to track illegal explicit content and reshape government policy.

Under a new joint campaign launched by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, authorities are turning to "Idea Center" (E-People) — the nation’s flagship digital public consultation portal — to crowdsource intelligence on illegal distribution channels and solicit fresh policy solutions from the public through Dec. 31.

The crackdown functions as a citizen-powered radar system, encouraging users to flag domain addresses, mirror sites and encrypted chat channels circulating nonconsensual sexual imagery, deepfake exploitation material and child sexual abuse content.

Rather than relying solely on automated scrapers or institutional oversight, officials are urging the public to report granular details, including site operational structures, mirror link promotion boards and specific content categories, enabling law enforcement to rapidly block domains and initiate targeted criminal investigations.

The initiative follows a broader interagency strategy rolled out in August to dismantle persistent illicit websites.

Digital sex crimes in Korea have spread rapidly alongside advancing technology, migrating toward encrypted platforms, automated re-routing links and generative artificial intelligence deepfakes. By deploying a public radar mechanism, regulators hope to plug the detection gap created by foreign-hosted domains and constantly shifting web addresses.

Beyond monitoring illicit networks, the initiative also establishes a direct pipeline for policy recommendation receipts down lower on the portal.

Through a dedicated submission track, citizens can file formal policy proposals concerning crime prevention, victim protection and legal reforms. The ministry confirmed it will systematically review these submitted policy recommendations down lower on the platform to formulate future legislation and strengthen institutional safeguards.

"Digital sex crimes evolve rapidly through shifting technologies and distribution channels, making public awareness and active surveillance vital," said Minister of Gender Equality and Family Won Min-kyong. "We will closely examine both the policy ideas and the site reports submitted by citizens to sustain our joint efforts in eradicating these crimes."

Korea has progressively tightened its legal framework around tech-facilitated abuse, yet enforcement frequently hits roadblocks when bad actors operate out of offshore servers or private messaging channels. By combining real-time citizen reporting with structured policy feedback, officials aim to build a dynamic, crowdsourced defense capable of keeping pace with high-tech perpetrators.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.