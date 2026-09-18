Court to hold arrest warrant hearings for 8 petrochemical executives over alleged price-fixing
Summary
A Seoul court was set to hold hearings Friday on arrest warrants for eight current and former petrochemical executives in Seoul Central District Court over alleged price-fixing. Prosecutors say seven companies colluded for years to raise prices of eight petrochemical products and earn illicit profits worth several trillions of won. The suspects include OCI CEO Kim Yoo-shin and former PKC CEO Jang Young-soo. The court was expected to decide as early as later in the day.
Key Facts
- The executives are accused of violating the fair trade law.
- Prosecutors named seven companies: LG Chem, Hanwha Solutions, Aekyung Chemical, OCI, Lotte Fine Chemical, PKC and Unid.
- The products allegedly affected include polyvinyl chloride, plasticizers, caustic soda and hydrochloric acid.
- Prosecutors said the companies took advantage of supply disruptions in naphtha caused by the Middle East conflict.
- PVC is widely used in construction materials, pipes and wire insulation, while plasticizers make PVC softer and more flexible.
A Seoul court was set to hold hearings Friday to decide whether to issue arrest warrants for eight current and former executives of domestic petrochemical companies suspected of fixing prices of products for several years, resulting in massive illicit profits for their companies.
The Seoul Central District Court was scheduled to hold the arrest warrant hearings for the eight individuals, including Kim Yoo-shin, CEO of OCI, and Jang Young-soo, former CEO of PKC, accused of violating the fair trade law.
The court's decision is expected to be made as early as later in the day.
Prosecutors suspect that seven companies — LG Chem, Hanwha Solutions, Aekyung Chemical, OCI, Lotte Fine Chemical, PKC and Unid — colluded for several years to raise prices for eight petrochemical products, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plasticizers, caustic soda and hydrochloric acid.
The companies are suspected of making illicit profits totaling several trillions of won by taking advantage of supply disruptions in naphtha caused by the Middle East conflict.
PVC, primarily made from naphtha, is a synthetic plastic widely used in construction materials, pipes and wire insulation, while plasticizers are chemical additives that make PVC softer and more flexible.
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