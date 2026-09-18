The number of teenagers who received treatment or counseling for gambling problems surged by more than 40 percent last year, data showed Friday.

A total of 5,838 individuals aged 19 and under received counseling or treatment for gambling issues in 2025, marking a 40.9 percent increase from a year earlier, according to the data provided by the National Gambling Control Commission to Rep. Lim Oh-kyeong of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

By category, those who had problems due to illegal online gambling accounted for the largest share at 57.7 percent, the data showed.

A total of 24,474 teenagers were classified as a high-risk group last year, but only 1,235 of them were referred to the Korea Problem Gambling Agency, a state agency that provides prevention, counseling and rehabilitation services for people with gambling problems, the lawmaker said, citing the data.

"We must comprehensively overhaul the performance management system of our prevention policies to ensure protection for teenagers," said Lim.