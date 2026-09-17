Special counsel team raids election watchdog in probe into ballot shortages
Summary
A special counsel team raided the National Election Commission and other local election commissions on Thursday in a probe into ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections. It was the first raid by Lee Tae-han’s team since its launch on Sept. 7. Investigators sought internal records from nine locations, including offices in Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, Busan and Daegu. The team is reviewing ballot management and alleged voter-turnout data tampering.
Key Facts
- The special counsel team sent investigators to nine locations, including the NEC in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.
- The probe covers ballot shortages, suspected tampering of voter turnout data and other allegations of misconduct.
- The ballot shortages disrupted voting at some polling stations in Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, Busan and Daegu during the June 3 local elections.
- The team plans to review the seized records before deciding whether to summon former NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak and other key officials.
- Lee Tae-han’s team was launched on Sept. 7 to investigate the shortages that drew major public outcry after some voters were turned away.
A special counsel team on Thursday raided the national election watchdog and other local election commissions as part of its probe into shortages of ballots during the June 3 local elections.
It marked the first raid by special counsel Lee Tae-han's team after its launch on Sept. 7 to investigate the shortages that sparked major public outcry after some voters were forced to turn back without casting their votes.
Lee's team sent investigators to nine locations, including the National Election Commission (NEC) based in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, and the local election commissions of Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, Busan and Daegu.
Investigators seek to seize internal records in connection with the ballot shortages.
During the elections, the shortages led to voting disruptions at some polling stations in Gyeonggi that surrounds the capital, the western city of Incheon, and the southeastern cities of Busan and Daegu.
The special counsel team is tasked with investigating the election watchdog's management of ballot papers and suspected tampering of voter turnout data during the local elections and other allegations of misconduct.
The team plans to review the seized records before deciding whether to summon key officials who oversaw the elections, including former NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak, who resigned following the ballot shortages controversy.
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