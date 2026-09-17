Ex-President Yoon indicted over wife's luxury bag case

Prosecutors on Thursday indicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on anti-graft charges in connection with his wife's alleged acceptance of a luxury bag in 2022, officials said.

It marks the latest criminal indictment against the jailed former president, who is standing multiple trials following his failed 2024 martial law bid and subsequent ouster from office.

In the latest case, Yoon faces charges of failing to report former first lady Kim Keon Hee's alleged receipt of the Dior bag, worth 3 million won ($2,170), from a pastor in 2022 as required by the anti-graft law, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.

Prosecutors had decided not to pursue charges over the case in October 2024, when Yoon served as president, citing a lack of connection to his official duties.

The latest move comes after a Seoul district court in June convicted Kim on charges of accepting the luxury bag among other valuables in exchange for favors. The case is currently under review at an appellate court.

Separately, prosecutors decided not to indict Yoon on charges of violating the election law for allegedly speaking falsehoods about his wife's stock transactions in the lead up to the 2022 presidential election.

The prosecution said it would not seek charges against Yoon in the case due to a lack of evidence.