Ex-President Yoon to be handed appellate ruling in perjury case

An appellate court was set to deliver its verdict Wednesday on charges that former President Yoon Suk Yeol committed perjury during the insurrection trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

The Seoul High Court is scheduled to hold a sentencing hearing at 10:30 a.m. after a lower court acquitted Yoon of the charge in May.

The former president is accused of lying during Han's trial in November that he had intended to convene a Cabinet meeting before declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team indicted him on charges of perjury, saying Yoon only convened the meeting at Han's suggestion to give his martial law declaration a veneer of legitimacy.

The lower court sided with Yoon, ruling that he appeared to have intended to convene the meeting independently of Han's suggestion.

During the appellate trial, the special counsel requested a 10 million-won ($7,332) fine for Yoon.

The jailed former president is standing multiple trials following his failed martial law bid and subsequent ouster from office.

A district court sentenced him to life in prison in February for leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law. The appellate trial is currently under way.