Ex-President Yoon acquitted of perjury in appellate trial

An appellate court on Wednesday acquitted former President Yoon Suk Yeol of committing perjury during the insurrection trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

The Seoul High Court ruled that Yoon did not appear to have given false testimony during the November trial when he claimed to have intended to convene a Cabinet meeting before he declared martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

The ruling is consistent with a lower court's acquittal in May.

"It is difficult to believe that the defendant, given his status and experience, did not know a declaration of martial law should be preceded by deliberations at a Cabinet meeting," the appellate court said. "In fact, he likely tried to meet the minimum requirements for declaring martial law."

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had indicted the former president on charges of perjury, saying he had initially called only six Cabinet members to his office but later changed his mind at Han's suggestion to meet the quorum for a full Cabinet meeting.

The team had requested a 10 million-won ($7,332) fine for Yoon.

The appellate court sided with the former president, however, saying he appeared to have intended to call additional Cabinet members to the meeting independently of Han's proposal.

The jailed former president is standing multiple trials following his failed martial law bid and subsequent ouster from office.

A district court sentenced him to life in prison in February for leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law. The appellate trial is currently under way.