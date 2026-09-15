Chinese teen booked in Jeju for eavesdropping on air traffic control
Summary
A Chinese teenager was booked in Jeju on suspicion of illegally eavesdropping on air traffic control at Jeju International Airport on Aug. 27. Police said he used a private transceiver for 90 minutes from the observation deck and was apprehended after a visitor reported him. Investigators are looking into his motive and a possible link to photos of military facilities in Gyeonggi Province. A travel ban has been placed on the suspect.
Key Facts
- Police said the suspect arrived from China on the day of the incident with the radio device.
- The radio was reportedly sold on a Chinese website for about 43,000 won, or $32.
- The suspect had previously entered Korea multiple times unaccompanied.
- His camera contained numerous photos of at least two military facilities in Gyeonggi Province.
- Jeju International Airport was described as a Class A national security facility.
JEJU — A Chinese teenager has been booked on suspicion of using a private transceiver to illegally eavesdrop on air traffic control at an airport on the southern island of Jeju, local police said Tuesday.
The suspect allegedly used a radio to secretly listen to tower-aircraft communications for 90 minutes on Aug. 27 from the observation deck of Jeju International Airport, a Class A national security facility, according to the Jeju Provincial Police Agency.
Police apprehended the teenage boy at the scene after a visitor grew suspicious and notified authorities.
An investigation showed the teenager arrived from China on the day of the incident with the radio, which is reportedly sold on a Chinese website for about 43,000 won ($32).
The teenager was also found to have previously entered Korea multiple times unaccompanied. His camera contained numerous photos of at least two military facilities in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul.
Police said they have placed a travel ban on the suspect and that they are looking into his motives, and any possible link between the eavesdropping and filming of military facilities, which might have national security implications.
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