New investigation agency chief nominee supports criminal justice system reform

The nominee to lead the planned Serious Crimes Investigation Agency said Monday he supports the ongoing reform to the criminal justice system, refuting criticism that he previously opposed such efforts.

Kim Ji-yong, a former prosecutor tapped as the new agency's inaugural head, made the remarks as some lawmakers have raised questions about his past remarks in opposition of efforts to reform the prosecution.

"I am deeply reflecting on the fact that the prosecution service that I was a part of has lost the public's trust and faces dismantling," he told reporters. "(I) actively relate to the key principle of the criminal justice reform of separating investigations and indictments."

Some members of the ruling Democratic Party and the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party have criticized Kim's nomination, saying he had opposed calls to strip the prosecution's investigative powers while serving as a prosecutor.

Kim said he had voiced the need to maintain the prosecution's powers for supplementary investigation at the time out of concerns for victims rather than to defend the prosecution.

Kim's remarks come as the revised Criminal Procedure Act is set to take effect Oct. 2, stripping away the prosecution's investigative powers and handing investigative authority largely to the police.

The new Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, scheduled to launch the same day, is designed to take over some of the prosecution's investigative powers.

In light of the political pushback against Kim, President Lee Jae Myung has instructed an additional review of his nomination.

A ruling bloc official said Lee ordered a further review of Kim's nomination, citing the need to check various facts.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung recommended Kim's nomination to Lee last week, but the president has yet to refer him to the National Assembly for approval.