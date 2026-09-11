Prosecutors demand supplementary probe, rejecting police request to arrest lawmaker

Prosecutors on Friday rejected police's request to file for an arrest warrant for independent lawmaker Kim Byung-kee over various allegations of misconduct and called for a supplementary investigation, saying the police have failed to sufficiently explain the need to place him in custody.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it asked the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to conduct an additional investigation to sufficiently establish the need for Kim's arrest.

The prosecution said it found the need to supplement evidence related to some of the charges against Kim after closely reviewing the collected evidence and the suspect's statements.

The move came four days after the police agency sought an arrest warrant for Kim, a former floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, on charges including bribery and obstruction of business following a yearlong investigation.

Kim is accused of having his second son employed by a traffic facilities manufacturer in exchange for legislative favors for the company and receiving bribes worth about 67 million won ($49,800) in the form of salary and university tuition.

He is also suspected of overlooking independent lawmaker Kang Sun-woo's alleged acceptance of 100 million won in bribes from a former Seoul city councilor ahead of the 2022 local elections and misusing the Dongjak Ward Council's credit card.

In addition, Kim allegedly received political donations in exchange for legislative activities favorable to a leisure company and accepted a high-priced accommodation voucher from Korean Air.

However, prosecutors said the need for Kim's detention had not been sufficiently established, noting that he had complied with seven rounds of summons for questioning and that five months have passed since his final questioning.

Prosecutors also noted that no evidence was found indicating that Kim attempted to destroy evidence during the five months since his final questioning.