Families of motel attack victims accuse police officer of dereliction of duty

The families of two teenagers killed by a knife-wielding man at a motel in Changwon last year have filed a complaint against the police officer in charge and others for failing to fulfill their duties, their legal representative said Friday.

The families filed a complaint with the Changwon District Prosecutors Office on Thursday alleging that the officer in charge arrived too late to the scene and failed to take adequate action despite having received relevant reports earlier that day, according to law firm Taejin.

The two victims were killed in December by the suspect in his 20s, who jumped to his death at the site of the crime in the city located some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul after also seriously injuring another middle school student.

The law firm said the complaint also targets nine other individuals, including a probation officer. The deceased suspect was on probation following his conviction in 2021 for rape but was found to have not stayed at the address he had registered with the probation officer, which should have raised alarms before the fatal incident took place.

Also, the suspect was reportedly questioned by the police just hours before the incident on suspicions of entering a woman's home with a weapon but was released because the conditions for emergency arrest were not met.

Police said at the time that they did not notify the probation office of the questioning because there were no legal grounds to do so.