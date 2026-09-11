JINJU — Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for a YouTuber accused of assaulting her teenage daughter resulting in death, a court said Friday.

The Changwon District Court's Jinju branch said prosecutors made the sentencing request Thursday after indicting the mother in her 40s, who is also a singer, on charges that include murder.

The woman allegedly beat her daughter with a wooden stick and poured boiling water over her head at the daughter's residence in the southern county of Namhae last September before leaving her to die in a car.

"The defendant fell under the illusion that her daughter had caused her social embarrassment," the prosecution was quoted as saying, emphasizing the need for permanent isolation from society due to the high risk of additional offenses judging from her past record of domestic violence.

The defense team strongly denied the murder charge, arguing that the defendant had no intention of killing her daughter.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 8.

Death penalty sought for YouTuber over alleged murder of own daughter.