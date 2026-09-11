A Seoul court was set to rule Friday on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges of helping a former defense minister evade a criminal investigation by appointing him as ambassador to Australia in 2023.

The Seoul Central District Court was scheduled to hand down its ruling for Yoon's trial on charges of aiding a criminal's flight and abuse of power at 2 p.m.

Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team has sought a five-year prison sentence for Yoon.

Yoon is accused of ordering the appointment of former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup as ambassador to Australia in November 2023 to help him evade an investigation into the alleged cover-up of a Marine's death earlier that year.

The special counsel team suspects the former president tried to send Lee, a key suspect in the cover-up case, abroad to prevent the investigation from reaching him as well.

The former defense minister left for Australia in March 2024 but returned only days after due to the controversy.

The special counsel team also recommended three-year prison terms for former National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, who were among five other officials indicted in the case.

All five are accused of playing a role in the former defense minister's appointment and departure to Australia at Yoon's orders.

Yoon has been standing multiple trials in connection with his failed bid to impose martial law in 2024, his wife's alleged corruption and the case of the Marine's death.

The main trial on charges that he led an insurrection through his martial law bid is under way at an appellate court after a lower court sentenced him to life in prison in February.