Court acquits ex-President Yoon in power abuse case over envoy appointment
Summary
A Seoul court was set to rule Friday on former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s trial over charges that he helped former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup evade a criminal investigation by appointing him ambassador to Australia in 2023. The Seoul Central District Court was scheduled to announce the ruling at 2 p.m. Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon sought a five-year prison sentence for Yoon. Prosecutors also recommended prison terms for former National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae in the same case.
Key Facts
- Yoon is accused of ordering Lee Jong-sup’s appointment as ambassador to Australia in November 2023.
- The alleged goal was to help Lee evade an investigation into the cover-up of a Marine’s death earlier that year.
- Lee Jong-sup left for Australia in March 2024 but returned only days later after the controversy.
- Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon’s team sought a five-year prison sentence for Yoon.
- The team also recommended three-year prison terms for former National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae.
A Seoul court on Friday acquitted former President Yoon Suk Yeol of charges of helping a former defense minister evade a criminal investigation by naming him ambassador to Australia in 2023.
The Seoul Central District Court delivered the verdict after special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon indicted Yoon on charges of aiding a criminal's flight and abuse of power. Lee's team had sought a five-year prison sentence for Yoon.
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