4-year prison term sought for Yoon in appellate trial over free opinion polls

A special counsel team on Friday sought a four-year prison term for former President Yoon Suk Yeol during his appellate trial on charges of receiving free opinion polls in the lead up to the 2022 presidential election.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki requested the sentence and a forfeiture of 137.2 million won ($102,000) at the Seoul High Court, after a lower court sentenced Yoon to two years in prison on charges of violating the Political Funds Act.

Yoon is accused of colluding with his wife to receive opinion polls worth a total of 270 million won for free from a self-proclaimed power broker, Myung Tae-kyun, in 58 occasions between June 2021 and March 2022.

The lower court convicted Yoon on 14 times he received the opinion polls, ruling they amounted to illegal political donations. It determined the other 44 occasions could not be seen as being given with the couple's consent.

Min's team also requested a three-year prison sentence for Myung in the appellate trial after the lower court sentenced him to 18 months in prison for the charges.

Yoon's wife was acquitted of the same charges in her separate first and second-instance trials. She is currently awaiting a final ruling from the Supreme Court.