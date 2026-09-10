A dozen Korean nationals have been detained by Thai police on suspicion of involvement in scam-related crimes, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Thai police recently raided a voice phishing call center at a luxury house in Samut Prakan Province, south of Bangkok, and detained 12 Koreans and a Chinese national, according to AFP. They had reportedly entered Thailand illegally from unspecified neighboring countries.

The suspects allegedly targeted Korean victims by posing as prosecutors or government officials. They falsely claimed that the victims were involved in criminal investigations and tricked them into transferring money, the report said.

"We are aware that 12 South Korean nationals have been detained by Thai police on suspicion of involvement in scam-related crimes," the ministry said in a release sent to reporters. "The South Korean Embassy in Thailand was providing them with necessary consular assistance."

The ministry declined to provide further details as the local investigation is under way.

According to the report, police found call center equipment, computers and mobile phones, as well as scripts apparently used for voice phishing and a list of Korean victims.

Cambodia and Myanmar, both of which border Thailand, have become bases for criminal organizations targeting people around the world with romance scams and investment fraud.

Korean and Thai authorities have stepped up joint investigations into organized crimes, including voice phishing operations based in Thailand, since last year.