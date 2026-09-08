Woman sentenced to $4,500 for stalking actor Hwang Jung-min
Summary
A district court in Goyang on Tuesday fined a woman 6 million won for stalking actor Hwang Jung-min. The Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court said her repeated text messages to Hwang went beyond what could justify her actions and could cause anxiety and fear. Hwang had filed a complaint in August last year, and the case drew attention after she claimed a personal relationship with him on social media. Prosecutors had sought a 10 million won fine, and Hwang's agency welcomed the ruling.
Key Facts
- The woman in her 40s was convicted on stalking charges by the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court.
- The court said her repeated text messages showed she knew the victim did not want continued contact.
- Hwang Jung-min filed a complaint against her in August last year, and the court later issued a summary order fining her 3 million won in February.
- Prosecutors had sought a fine of 10 million won for the woman.
- Sem Company said it planned to sternly seek legal accountability for other actions by the woman.
GOYANG — A district court on Tuesday sentenced a woman to a fine of 6 million won ($4,500) after finding her guilty of stalking actor Hwang Jung-min.
The Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court convicted the woman in her 40s on stalking charges, ruling that her repeated text messages to the veteran actor went beyond a level that could justify her actions.
"Considering the number and frequency of the texts, it is acknowledged that it could cause anxiety and fear to the victim," the court said. "It is determined the defendant was aware the victim did not want continued contact."
Hwang earlier filed a complaint against the woman in August last year, with a court issuing a summary order fining her 3 million won in February. The woman requested a formal trial in response.
The case received attention after the woman recently claimed on social media that she had a personal relationship with Hwang and released alleged phone call recordings and text messages between the two.
Prosecutors had sought a fine of 10 million won for the woman.
The actor's agency welcomed the ruling, saying it deeply respects the court's decision, which "reaffirmed that the act of stalking, which threatens another individual's life, cannot be justified for any reason."
Sem Company, the agency, said in the statement it also plans to sternly seek legal accountability for other actions by the woman.
Hwang is known for starring in numerous blockbusters, including the supernatural horror "The Wailing" (2016) and the historical drama "12.12: The Day" (2023).
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