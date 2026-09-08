Woman sentenced to $4,500 for stalking actor Hwang Jung-min

GOYANG — A district court on Tuesday sentenced a woman to a fine of 6 million won ($4,500) after finding her guilty of stalking actor Hwang Jung-min.

The Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Court convicted the woman in her 40s on stalking charges, ruling that her repeated text messages to the veteran actor went beyond a level that could justify her actions.

"Considering the number and frequency of the texts, it is acknowledged that it could cause anxiety and fear to the victim," the court said. "It is determined the defendant was aware the victim did not want continued contact."

Hwang earlier filed a complaint against the woman in August last year, with a court issuing a summary order fining her 3 million won in February. The woman requested a formal trial in response.

The case received attention after the woman recently claimed on social media that she had a personal relationship with Hwang and released alleged phone call recordings and text messages between the two.

Prosecutors had sought a fine of 10 million won for the woman.

The actor's agency welcomed the ruling, saying it deeply respects the court's decision, which "reaffirmed that the act of stalking, which threatens another individual's life, cannot be justified for any reason."

Sem Company, the agency, said in the statement it also plans to sternly seek legal accountability for other actions by the woman.

Hwang is known for starring in numerous blockbusters, including the supernatural horror "The Wailing" (2016) and the historical drama "12.12: The Day" (2023).