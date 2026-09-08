Police reopen probe into justice minister nominee's alleged illegal lobbying
Summary
Police on Tuesday reopened an investigation into allegations that Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won illegally lobbied for a COVID-19 treatment in 2021. Kim, a two-term lawmaker tapped by President Lee Jae Myung late last month, has denied wrongdoing. The case had previously ended in 2024 without formal indictment. Police assigned the matter to Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo Police Station after a civic group filed a criminal complaint last week.
Key Facts
- Kim Seung-won was tapped by President Lee Jae Myung late last month as justice minister nominee.
- The allegations concern a 2021 request to the then food and drug safety minister to speed up clinical trial approval for a COVID-19 treatment.
- An earlier investigation ended in 2024 after prosecutors withheld formal indictment because the request could not be definitively found to be illegal solicitation.
- Ko Beom-seok, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said the case could be reinvestigated based on a civic groups criminal complaint filed last week.
- The case was assigned to Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo Police Station on Tuesday, and the station is expected to question the accusers after a legal review.
Police on Tuesday reopened an investigation into allegations Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won illegally lobbied for a COVID-19 treatment in 2021, sources said.
Kim, a two-term lawmaker who was tapped by President Lee Jae Myung late last month, has faced mounting pressure following allegations that he asked the then food and drug safety minister to speed up the treatment's clinical trial approval at a broker's request.
An earlier investigation ended in 2024 with the prosecution withholding formal indictment after determining his request could not be definitively found as illegal solicitation.
Ko Beom-seok, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, however, told reporters the previous day that the case could be reinvestigated based on a criminal complaint filed by a civic group last week.
The case was assigned to Seoul's Yeongdeungpo Police Station on Tuesday, according to the sources. Following a legal review, the police station is expected to question the accusers.
The nominee has denied any wrongdoing, saying he made no illegal requests to the then minister.
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