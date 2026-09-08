Police reopen probe into justice minister nominee's alleged illegal lobbying

Police on Tuesday reopened an investigation into allegations Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won illegally lobbied for a COVID-19 treatment in 2021, sources said.

Kim, a two-term lawmaker who was tapped by President Lee Jae Myung late last month, has faced mounting pressure following allegations that he asked the then food and drug safety minister to speed up the treatment's clinical trial approval at a broker's request.

An earlier investigation ended in 2024 with the prosecution withholding formal indictment after determining his request could not be definitively found as illegal solicitation.

Ko Beom-seok, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, however, told reporters the previous day that the case could be reinvestigated based on a criminal complaint filed by a civic group last week.

The case was assigned to Seoul's Yeongdeungpo Police Station on Tuesday, according to the sources. Following a legal review, the police station is expected to question the accusers.

The nominee has denied any wrongdoing, saying he made no illegal requests to the then minister.