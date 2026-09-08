In a quiet residential neighborhood in Chiang Mai, Thailand, behind closed doors and high-speed internet connections, an illicit digital pipeline was quietly siphoning millions of dollars away from Korea’s entertainment industry.

For nearly a decade, a sophisticated piracy ring operated out of Thailand and Malaysia, hijacking live feeds of Korean television networks, K-pop broadcasts, and blockbuster dramas, then streaming them illegally to subscribers across Southeast Asia. By the time law enforcement caught up with them, industry officials estimated the damages at over 35 billion won ($26 million).

To shut down pipelines like this one, Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Central Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police signed a landmark memorandum of understanding in Seoul, Tuesday, establishing formal channels for real-time intelligence sharing, coordinated raids and joint cross-border enforcement.

The pact follows a sprawling multinational crackdown in February, when Korean investigators joined forces with police in Thailand, Malaysia, the United States and from Interpol. Simultaneous raids in Chiang Mai and Selangor, Malaysia, shuttered an operation that was distributing 426 live international TV channels — including Korean staples tvN, KBS World and SPOTV — along with more than 8,000 video-on-demand titles. Local prosecutors in Thailand and Malaysia subsequently indicted three operators in April and May.

As Korean entertainment has transformed from a regional phenomenon into a global economic engine, piracy tactics have evolved just as fast.

Modern digital pirates routinely setup servers and register shell companies across multiple international borders, creating a jurisdictional shield that domestic police forces cannot easily pierce on their own.

Tuesday’s agreement reflects a broader shift by Seoul to treat intellectual property theft not as a minor copyright dispute, but as organized cybercrime. The collaboration builds directly on Operation I-SOP (Interruption of Online Piracy), an Interpol-led initiative funded by Korea to target illicit streaming infrastructure globally.

“This agreement establishes an international benchmark for cross-border copyright protection,” said Kim Jae-hyun, head of the ministry’s Cultural and Media Industry Bureau. “We will continue to work with international law enforcement to build a secure global ecosystem for creative content.”



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.