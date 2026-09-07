PAJU — Police said Monday they have arrested a suspect after discovering the body of a woman who had gone missing inside a freezer at a cafe in the northern city of Paju.

Police said they received the missing report on the woman, in her 60s, in Seoul early Friday. They traced her whereabouts and located her body inside the refrigerated container at the Paju cafe later the same day.

Police then arrested the man operating the cafe as the suspect on Friday in Seoul. They believe the man, whose identity was withheld, locked the woman inside the freezer, and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.